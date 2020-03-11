Souhan; D’Angelo Russell Needs to Show More [PODCAST]

The struggles continue for the Minnesota Timberwolves who are now 19-45 on the season following Tuesday's loss to the Rockets. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan thinks while D'Angelo Russell is a talented player his work ethic is questionable. Listen below.

The Gophers have a Big Ten game Thursday against Northwestern. Jim thinks lack of depth will hurt their chances to make a bigger tournament run.

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton takes his first live batting practice. Jim thinks it would be wise for the Twins to keep an extra outfielder on the roster for opening day.