Souhan; Remaining Schedule Favors the Wild [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild are back in the top wildcard spot in the Western Conference after an overtime win at Anaheim Sunday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan thinks the remaining schedule works in the Wild favor to hold onto a playoff spot. Listen below.

The Gopher men's basketball team closed the regular season with a blowout win over Nebraska Sunday. Jim thinks it is starting to fell unlikely that Daniel Oturu will return to the Gophers for his junior season.

The Twins continue to get a look at prospects Royce Lewis, Trevor Larnach, and Alex Kiriloff. Jim isn't sure if Lewis and Kiriloff will start the season at the double-A or triple-A level.