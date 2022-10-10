Souhan: Reason Vikings Swiped the Win From the Bears Sunday

The Vikings improved to 4-1 after posting a 29-22 win at home over the Chicago Bears Sunday. The win was secured when Vikings defensive back Cameron Dantzler took the ball away from Chicago receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Smith-Marsette was cut by the Vikings just over a month ago and picked up by the Bears. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. Souhan says the reason the Vikings let Smith-Marsette go was because he kept making fundamental mistakes like dropping punts, or running the wrong routes. He indicates if the Vikings had trusted Smith-Marsette at all he would have been their 4th receiver this season.

The Vikings are 4-1 despite narrowly winning their last 3 games over Detroit, New Orleans and Chicago. Souhan says every game has been entertaining with each one coming down to 1 or 2 plays. He explains if Cam Dantzler doesn't make big plays in each of their last 2 games they could be 2-3 and there would be big questions about the coaching staff and team. Souhan says he doesn't think the Vikings are great but no one else appears to be either. He explains if they keep playing the way they are they could win 12 games.

Souhan feels the Vikings are really benefitted from the new coaching staff. He says the players appear happy with the coaches.

The Vikings will play the Dolphins in Miami next Sunday at noon, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m. The Dolphins may have to turn to their 3rd string quarterback Skylar Thompson due to injuries to the top 2 quarterbacks on the roster Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Souhan believes there is still a chance that Tua and Teddy could be available to play.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below.