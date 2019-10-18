Souhan; Not Much Hope for the Wild [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild suffered another loss Thursday night 4-0 at Montreal. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He doesn't expect this team to get any better and says they have many players who are just untradeable. Listen to the conversation below.

The Timberwolves struggled in their final preseason game Thursday night. Jim isn't sure Andrew Wiggins and/or Jaret Culver are good shooters. He thought Culver's shot looked off.

The Vikings play at Detroit Sunday. Jim think this is another pivotal game in their season and expects the Lions to play the Vikings tough.