Souhan; Gophers Can Beat Michigan State [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team advanced in the NCAA tournament Thursday with a 10-point win over Louisville. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me from Des Moines Saturday where he was covering the Gophers. He says in a NCAA tournament anything can happen including an upset win for Minnesota over Michigan State. He says the Gophers will need to shoot the ball well from 3-point range again and do their best to contain Spartans' point guard Cassius Winston. Listen below.

The Vikings are looking at another free agent offensive lineman Tyler Shatley. Jim isn't impressed with Shatley. The SCSU hockey team plays in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff today. Jim suggests the Gopher moving to the Big Ten for hockey hasn't impressed fans but has made them lots of money.