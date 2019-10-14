Souhan; Cousins to Diggs Worked Well [PODCAST]

The Vikings improved to 4-2 Sunday with a 38-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Kirk Cousins threw 3 touchdown passes to Stefon Diggs and 1 to Adam Thielen. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says for now Diggs appears to be happy but we'll see if the offense will continue to throw the ball deep. Jim thought the defense played a solid game against the run and put enough pressure on Carson Wentz. Listen to our conversation below.

The Minnesota Wild are still winless entering play Monday. Jim thinks they may just be not good and the team could be realizing that.

The Gopher football team is 6-0 and ranked #20 in the nation. Jim thinks getting to 10 wins is real possibility.