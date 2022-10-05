Some People Really Didn’t Enjoy Munsinger/Clemens Gardens (Somehow)!

Negative reviews, for better or worse, have become a popular way for people to complain about this and that online. Whether its food that took too long to show up or a business that was sold out of the item we are looking for, we are able to go on the internet and pretty much say whatever we want about that place... no matter which place it is.

Take, for example, Munsinger and Clemens Gardens in St. Cloud. It's one of the most beautiful places in all of Central Minnesota (in my opinion), but that doesn't stop people from complaining about it.

Munsinger Clemens Gardens/Facebook Munsinger Clemens Gardens/Facebook loading...

Looking at the Google Reviews I saw a few people who not only did not enjoy their time at the (FREE) garden, they took time to tell people how awful it was.

Natasha (4 Months Ago, One Star):

A bunch of places in the garden that was just dirt and my family were there for a photo.shoot the police showed up

Dirt? In a garden? No way. I don't believe you.

TownSquareMedia Staff TownSquareMedia Staff loading...

Daniel N (2 years ago, One Star):

Enjoy while u can iam sure soon the city of st cloud will sell out just like the heritage park. The city isn't into offering nice stuff at there expense at all so it's just a matter of time.

Daniel took the negative energy he was feeling about Heritage Park and put his evil on Munsinger. Not cool, Daniel.

Get our free mobile app

Munsinger/Clemens Gardens/Facebook Munsinger/Clemens Gardens/Facebook loading...

Bad Wolf (4 years ago, two stars):

dont expect this to be a good place for a quiet walk in the park...

And, finally, Michelle Elizabeth (2 months ago, one star):

It was OK bad company I wanted to get banged

GIF via TENOR GIF via TENOR loading...