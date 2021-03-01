Snow Totals: Sunday’s Snow Drops Several Inches on Central MN

UNDATED -- A heavy band of snow moved through the area early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service says Pleasant Lake had 8.2 inches of snow, South Haven got 8.2 inches, Canby 8 inches, Willmar and Kimball both had 7.5 inches, St. Augusta and Atwater both 7 inches, and Paynesville 6.5 inches.

Here in St. Cloud we officially had 4 inches of snow at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. For the month of February, we ended up with 8 inches of snow. Since December 1st we've had 20.9 inches, which is 4.1 inches below normal. And, for the season, we've had 36.7 inches, which is 2 1/2 inches above normal.

