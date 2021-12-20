Snow North of St. Cloud on Tuesday

UNDATED -- Snow will develop from west to east Monday night into Tuesday across the Northland.

Most areas will see snowfall from 1 to 4 inches with some higher amounts possible due to larger flakes expected at times.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service

Blowing snow is expected for areas mainly for open areas, which could reduce visibility at times.

Here in St. Cloud, with our snow that fell on Friday night, we've now had 9.9 inches of snow so far in December, which is four inches above normal.

For the season, we're at 12 inches of snow so far, which is 1.8 inches below normal.