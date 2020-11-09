Snow Likely for Tuesday in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Light snow is expected across the entire coverage area late tonight through Tuesday evening.

Snow accumulations will range from 1 to 3 inches, the highest of which will fall north of Interstate 94.

Temperatures will remain steady or fall throughout the day today as a potent cold front crosses the region.

Temperatures will become much colder starting tonight and remain cold throughout the rest of the week.

After our prolonged stretch of record-setting warmth to start the month, temperatures will become noticeably colder starting Tuesday and remain below normal through the rest of the week.