Snow Likely for Tuesday in Minnesota
UNDATED -- Light snow is expected across the entire coverage area late tonight through Tuesday evening.
Snow accumulations will range from 1 to 3 inches, the highest of which will fall north of Interstate 94.
Temperatures will remain steady or fall throughout the day today as a potent cold front crosses the region.
Temperatures will become much colder starting tonight and remain cold throughout the rest of the week.
After our prolonged stretch of record-setting warmth to start the month, temperatures will become noticeably colder starting Tuesday and remain below normal through the rest of the week.
