Snow and Icy Roads Contribute to 2 Fatal Crashes in Minnesota

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- Snow and icy road conditions appear to have contributed to two fatal crashes Monday morning in Minnesota.

The State Patrol says a Brainerd woman was killed when a pickup started sliding on Highway 210 and collided head-on with her S-U-V.

The report says 67-year-old Pamela Beebe died at the scene. The truck driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

In northwestern Minnesota's Pennington County, troopers say an S-U-V left the road near Thief River Falls and rolled into the ditch. A man and woman were in the vehicle, but it’s unknown how many occupants died in the crash.