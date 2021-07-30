Smoky Sky Photos From Around Central Minnesota [GALLERY]

Smoke filled the air Thursday, July 29th due to a cold front pushing air from Canada towards Minnesota. Unfortunately, some major wildfires are burning in Manitoba and Ontario and the smoke has moved south to us.

Air quality is measured with the Air Quality Index or AQI. The AQI works sort of like a thermometer that runs from 0 to 500 degrees. Instead of showing changes in the temperature, the AQI is a way of showing changes in the amount of pollution in the air.

St. Cloud actually ended up having the worst air quality of anywhere else in the state with the air quality monitor recording 422 micrograms per cubic meter at 11 a.m. Thursday. That reading broke the record set a couple of hours earlier at Brainerd of 401 micrograms per cubic meter. The last record set was 397 micrograms per cubic meter set last week in Red Lake.

Take a look at some photos of the smoke-filled sky, taken around Central Minnesota on Thursday, July 29th.

Smoky Sky Photos From Around Central Minnesota

