Slight Chance for Thunderstorms Sunday, Monday

National Weather Service

UNDATED -- An isolated instance of large hail or damaging wind can not be totally ruled out with the thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop by mid-morning and continue through early evening. Brief heavy downpours are likely with the showers/thunderstorms that develop.

A more widespread chance for hail and damaging wind may materialize Monday afternoon and evening, especially if skies clear out during the morning.

So far this month here in St. Cloud we've had 1.55 inches of rain according to the National Weather Service.  We're more than an inch below normal for the month so far, and we're nearly an inch below normal for the year.

