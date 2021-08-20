Sleep in This Historic Minnesota Jailhouse for the Night

Have you ever wanted to know what it's like to spend the night in jail? Well, now you can and you don't have to break the law to do it. There's a historic jail house that you can rent out for the night listed on Airbnb.

It's called Historic Wykoff Jail Haus and it's located in Wykoff, Minnesota. The jail was actually built in the 1800's and is still owned by the city. It's the perfect stay for someone traveling through the area looking to get a history lesson and an experience they'll never forget.

The jail sleeps 4 people with one bedroom and 3 beds. There's a queen bed and two jail cell bunk beds. Other amenities include one bathroom, internet access, a TV for streaming, fridge, dining area for two and a playground and pavilion area behind the jail.

The jail is close to walking trails, restaurants, fishing areas and state parks. You may want to keep this place in your back pocket for a beautiful fall getaway.

The entire jailhouse can be yours for the night for $95 per day.

Someone named Emily who previously stayed in the jailhouse wrote a review this August, "if you're looking for a unique stay, this is it! Then you can tell all your friends you spent the night in jail ;) Our family of 4 had a fantastic night! We explored nearby Mystery Cave, hiked in the state park and then had a relaxing night in the Jail Haus! Everything was clean and comfy and I'd highly recommend.

Alright, I'm sold! Who wouldn't want to spend the night in an old jail!?

