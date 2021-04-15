SJU Names New Interim President

COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's University has named a new interim president.

The Board of Trustees announced Thursday James Mullen Jr. will take over the position starting June 1st.

He will replace Eugene McAllister, who has served as interim president of SJU for the past two years. McAllister plans to return to his family in Montana.

The Board of Trustees say Mullen has had a distinguished career in higher education including president of Allegheny College in Pennsylvania (2008-2019), president in residence at Harvard Graduate School of Education (2019) and current chair of the board of Project Pericles.

Mullen says he is honored to join the Saint John's community.

The Benedictine tradition and their devotion to higher education and community is inspiring. To have a chance to be part of this educational community during this transitional period is both exciting and humbling.

The Boards of Trustees of Saint John's and Saint Benedict says Mullen will serve as president through the next school year as they continue to search for the first joint president of the two institutions later this fall.