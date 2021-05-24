SJU Grad Inspiration For New Netflix Film Starring Kevin Hart

A Saint John's University alumni is the inspiration for a new Netflix film starring Kevin Hart which premieres on the streaming service June 18.

Matthew Logelin was born and raised in Minnetonka and graduated from Saint John's in 2000 where he studied Sociology. He's got a new memoir on store shelves called "Two Kisses For Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love'', a New York Times Bestseller that's been adapted by Dana Stevens and Paul Weitz for the popular streaming service.

John Grogan, author of Marley & Me says the book, "will make you cry, but not out of sadness. Some of your tears will be for the beauty of love and its miraculous power to heal even the deepest wounds."

Netflix's screen adaptation called 'Fatherhood' details how Logelin dealt with the struggles of raising his daughter Maddy as a single father after his wife Liz passed away unexpectedly just 27 hours after the birth of their first child.

Kevin Hart plays the lead role of Matthew Logelin and is described as, "funny and heartfelt". Melody Hurd plays Logelin's daughter Maddy. The film also stars Alfre Woodard and Lil Rel Howery.

If you've got a Netflix subscription you can sign up for an alert to remind you when the film will be available for streaming. The title will be under the 'My List' category.

The book is available on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble and at the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University book stores.