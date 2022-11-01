Six Winning $50K Powerball Tickets in Minnesota on Monday Night

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) for the next drawing Wednesday.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last (Monday) night – white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13.

While no one won the big prize there were six people in Minnesota that won $50,000 each, including one ticket sold in St. Cloud. The winning $50,000 ticket from St. Cloud was sold at SFP Liquors (aka Dulux Liquors) on Highway 15. The other winning tickets were sold in Baxter, Plymouth, Virginia, Ramsey, and Coon Rapids.

Powerball says There were 134 tickets nationwide that won a $50,000 prize, and another 23 tickets that won a $150,000 prize.