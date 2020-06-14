Six Injured During Shooting At Minneapolis Bar

Photo courtesy of Minneapolis Police Facebook Page

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting at a Minneapolis bar that left six people injured.

Police spokesman John Elder said the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Three victims showed up at Hennepin County Medical Center, two others were dropped off at North Memorial Medical Center and the last victim was taken to the Robbinsdale hospital by ambulance. Elder said several victims were in critical condition. He didn't immediately respond to a message seeking the name of the bar.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Categories: AP Stories, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top