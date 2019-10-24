Six Arrested in St. Cloud Drug Bust

ST. CLOUD -- Six people were arrested Wednesday as a result of a drug investigation.

Authorities used a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of 24th Avenue North in St. Cloud after learning drugs were being sold and stored inside.

Police say they found 115 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of THC products, a small amount of cocaine, various prescriptions drugs and a loaded 9mm handgun inside. Authorities say an young child was also found inside the home.

Arrested was 33-year-old Matthew Langland of Sauk Rapids, 28-year-old Jeremy Gallati, 19-year-old Destanee Pec, 45-year-old Cheryl Heath, 40-year-old Myron Eastman and 24-year-old Anthony Swope all of St. Cloud.

All suspects were taken to the Stearns County Jail awaiting formal charges.

Langland faces charges of 5th degree drug possession, Gallati faces 1st degree drug possession, child endangerment and ineligible person in possession of a gun, Pec faces 1st degree drug possession and child endangerment, Heath faces 1st and 2nd degree drug possession, Eastman faces 1st and 5th degree drug possession and Swope faces felony domestic assault no contact order violation.

Authorities say the child was turned over to Stearns County Human Services.

