Sister Anita Jennissen, 91, Little Falls

February 3, 1933 - October 6, 2024

Sister Anita Jennissen, 91, died on October 6, 2024, at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls, Minn.

Sister Anita was born on February 3, 1933, the fourth of 14 children of the late Math and Margaret (Forster) Jennissen. She was accepted as a Franciscan Sister of Little Falls, Minnesota, on July 31, 1952. She made her first profession of vows on August 12, 1954, and final vows on August 12, 1957. She was a Franciscan Sister for 72 years.

Anita appreciated growing up on the family dairy farm in a very rural area near Padua, with the address of Sauk Centre. As in many rural communities of the time, Anita attended a one-room school where, after seven years, she passed the state exams to go on for high school. She attended St. Francis High School in Little Falls as a boarder while discerning a call to be a missionary and a nurse. She began nursing school and the following year (1952) entered the congregation of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls. She learned to know and love the sisters and spirit of Saint Francis while studying in their schools.

Sister Anita’s family were very special to her, but this deep, vibrant love was also extended to people of all ages, nationalities and cultures. She ministered to the poor, sick and dying in South America, Africa and the United States with respect and reverence. She said, “Some of the loudest sermons I’ve ever heard come from the poor.”

Sister Anita retired to the Motherhouse in Little Falls in 2018 and decided to write her life story. During Covid she spent many hours working on the book and gave it the title The World is my Cloister. She was thrilled to have it published in 2022.

Sister Anita was preceded in death by her parents, sister Caroline Weller and husband Casimir, brother Paul, brother Eugene, brother William and wife Eileen (Kemper), and sister Agnes Ledermann; sister-in-law Bernie (Vos); and brothers-in-law Robert Schmiesing, Gary Winningham and Jim Bagan. Survivors include siblings Marie Bagan, Margaret Schmiesing, Anthony (Marlene Brixius), James, Rosalyn (James) Miller, JoAnn Weber (Florian Ledermann), David (Barbara), and Harold (Jean); sisters-in-law Doris (Jay) Jennissen and Claudette (Gallus) Jennissen; 83 nieces and nephews, her Franciscan Community and her many friends throughout the world.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Francis Convent on Monday, October 14, at 11 a.m. Friends may call at St. Francis Convent on Sunday, October 13, from 4-8 p.m., with a Franciscan prayer service at 7 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Monday at 11 a.m. Mass will be livestreamed on YouTube: youtube.com/@FSLFvideos. Arrangements are by Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service, Little Falls.

Donations to Franciscan Sisters ministries preferred.