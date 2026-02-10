ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Great River Children's Museum is hosting another night just for the grown-ups.

They will have a Sip N' Play event this Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The theme this time is Play-lympics with an evening of playful competition, winter-inspired games, and kid-free fun. Attendees can test their skills at a variety of activities throughout the museum, from archery and curling to sock skating, interactive challenges, and a rubbery ducky race.

Tickets for the 21 and over event include one complimentary drink ticket, free non-alcoholic beverages, light snacks, and full access to the museum.

