Simple Recipe That Is Perfect for Cold Minnesota Days
Years ago, my wife showed me a really easy dip to make. She knows I’m not much of a cook, but this is something that even I can handle.
When it’s cold outside and you don’t want to leave the house, or you’re having a gathering of people, be it for a holiday party or just to watch a big game, quick, easy recipes are never a bad idea. This recipe is one of those.
When I was at the store last week, my wife suggested I get these items so we could make some dip to enjoy following the Sauk Rapids “Jingle and Mingle” Parade on Saturday night.
Here’s what you need:
A Block of Cream Cheese
A Can of Chili No Beans
One bag of tortilla chips
Garlic Powder
And if you choose; a packet of Ranch Dip Mix.
I normally choose the store brand products, but if you have a favorite product brand obviously go with what you like the most.
Soften the cream cheese and then place the it in a bowl and pour the chili on top of it.
Put in about ¼ teaspoon of the garlic powder. This is how much we use, but you can adjust to your taste.
And if you choose to add the ranch dip mix in, we suggest a half of pack. A whole pack was little “ranchy” for our taste.
Heat in the microwave for 2-3 minutes depending upon how strong your microwave is, stirring often. You want to serve this warm.
Once out of the microwave, stir again and serve.
We like the smaller “dip” style tortilla chips, but again whatever your favorite is will work.
This is a favorite for us any time of year, but especially when the weather turns cold, and we hope you enjoy.
