Simple Recipe That Is Perfect for Cold Minnesota Days

Simple Recipe That Is Perfect for Cold Minnesota Days

Photo Credit- Kim Thomas

Years ago, my wife showed me a really easy dip to make. She knows I’m not much of a cook, but this is something that even I can handle.  

Get our free mobile app

When it’s cold outside and you don’t want to leave the house, or you’re having a gathering of people, be it for a holiday party or just to watch a big game, quick, easy recipes are never a bad idea. This recipe is one of those.  

When I was at the store last week, my wife suggested I get these items so we could make some dip to enjoy following the Sauk Rapids “Jingle and Mingle” Parade on Saturday night.  

Photo Credit- Kim Thomas
loading...

Here’s what you need: 

A Block of Cream Cheese 

A Can of Chili No Beans 

One bag of tortilla chips 

Garlic Powder 

And if you choose; a packet of Ranch Dip Mix.  

I normally choose the store brand products, but if you have a favorite product brand obviously go with what you like the most.  

Soften the cream cheese and then place the it in a bowl and pour the chili on top of it. 

loading...

Put in about ¼ teaspoon of the garlic powder. This is how much we use, but you can adjust to your taste.  

Photo Credit- Amazon.com
loading...

And if you choose to add the ranch dip mix in, we suggest a half of pack. A whole pack was little “ranchy” for our taste. 

Photo Credit- Kim Thomas
loading...

Heat in the microwave for 2-3 minutes depending upon how strong your microwave is, stirring often. You want to serve this warm.  

Photo Credit- Kim Thomas
loading...

Once out of the microwave, stir again and serve.  

We like the smaller “dip” style tortilla chips, but again whatever your favorite is will work. 

Photo Credit- Kim Thomas
loading...

This is a favorite for us any time of year, but especially when the weather turns cold, and we hope you enjoy.  

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: Easy Recipes, Recipes for Holiday Meals, Recipes for Winter in Minnesota
Categories: Articles, food, From Around Central Minnesota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON