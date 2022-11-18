Shirley VanScoik, 87, Pierz

July 17, 1935 - November 18, 2022

Shirley VanScoik, 87-year-old resident of Pierz died November 18 at the Pierz Villa. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 22 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Royalton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday at the church in Royalton. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in Royalton.

Shirley was born on July 17, 1935 to Walter and Catherine (Schaefer) Delles in St. Cloud Minnesota. She married Elmer VanScoik and together they had 8 children. Shirley volunteered for many years at the Royalton Elementary School. She has made a quilt for each of her grandkids and great grandkids. She liked to do puzzles and spending time with family. Shirley was very family orientated. She was a member of the Christian Mothers.

Shirley is survived by her children, Jeffery (JoAnn) VanScoik of Little Falls; Wanda (James) Reed of Longville; Cathy Mead of Little Falls; Edward (Megan) VanScoik of Little Falls; Judith Christle of Little Falls; siblings, Darrell Delles, Margaret Kampa; 31 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Elmer; sons, Thomas and Leroy, daughter, Nancy; great-grandsons, Justin and Jonathon and son-in-law Richard Mead.