March 31, 1939 - October 22, 2018



Shirley Pekarek, 79 year old resident of Little Falls died Monday, October 22 at her home in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 29 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 28 and from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Monday all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.