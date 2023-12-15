Shirley Kuhlmey, 81, Royalton

February 8, 1942 - December 14, 2023

Shirley Ann Kuhlmey, 81- year old resident of Royalton, passed away on Thursday, December 15 at St. Otto's Care Center. A Mass of Christian will be held on Wednesday, December 20 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 19 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church in Royalton. The Christian Mother's will pray the Rosary at 4:30 P.M. on Tuesday evening at the funeral home. The burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Shirley Ann Richmond was born on February 8, 1942 in Weston, Clark County, Wisconsin to the late Floyd and Hilda (Wilson) Richmond. The family moved to Montana when, Shirley was a young girl. The family then settled in Royalton. She attended Royalton School and graduated with the class of 1960. After high school she moved to the Twin Cities with a group of girlfriends and worked various jobs. She met the love of her life Norman Kuhlmey in 1968. The couple was united in marriage on July 26, 1969 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. The couple made their home Bellevue Township, Morrison County all of their married lives. Shirley worked as a nurse’s assistant for 38 years at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Norm, flower gardening, baking, making Christmas Cookies with the grandchildren and going out to eat. Shirley was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, Adoration and the Royalton American Legion Auxiliary.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Norm Kuhlmey of Royalton; children, Scott (Vickie LeBlanc) Kuhlmey of Duluth, Michael (Nicole) Toenies of Arlington; siblings, Floyd (Lynn) Richmond of Little Falls, Marie Peterick of Bertha and Eva Richmond of Little Falls; grandchildren, Eiley (Carter Swor) Kuhlmey, Gage (Aubree Jeager) Kuhlmey, Mike (Beth) Toenies, Torey (Landon) Brugger, Torrance (Tori) Day; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Adrian Toenies, Liam, Declan Brugger and Huxton Day.

She was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Richard Kuhlmey, parents, Floyd and Hilda Richmond; brother, Ken Richmond; nephew, Richard Peterick.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Otto’s Care Center and Moments Hospice for the wonderful given to Shirley.