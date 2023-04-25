Shirley J. Kupsky, 81, Sartell

July 29, 1941 – April 23, 2023

attachment-Shirley Kupsky loading...

Shirley Joanne Kupsky, age 81, of Sartell passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Shirley was born on July 29, 1941 in Madison, MN to Henry and Mabel (Lien) Shelstad. As a young woman she moved to Wisconsin where she worked as a dental hygienist and met Carl Kupsky. Shirley was married to Carl on August 8, 1970 in Madison, MN and raised two children, Karlton and Heidi. Shirley was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, day trips throughout MN, Subway sandwiches, and her daily Coca-Cola. Her greatest joy was in spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who’s lives she was vary involved in. Shirley was well known for her strength (or Norwegian stubbornness) and sense of humor. She loved her family fiercely and will be missed dearly.

Survivors include her husband, Carl Kupsky of Sartell, MN; children, Karlton (Stacy) Kupsky of Maple Grove and Heidi Stiegel of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Natalie, Kathryn, Joseph and Benjamin Stiegel; sister, Karlton (Dennis) Wegner of Gresham, WI; and many friends and relatives.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Edwin and Marlowe Shelstad; son-in-law, Steve Stiegel; and several other in-laws.

Memorials. preferred to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.