December 11, 1924 - January 8, 2023

Shirley Juliet Warman Birr, 98, died January 8, 2023 at Edgewood Assisted Living, Sartell, MN.

A memorial gathering will take place later in the spring of 2023 at the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Additional information regarding the gathering will follow as soon as it is available.