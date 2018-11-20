Sheryl Marie Brummer, 63, Hillman

September 7, 1955 - November 20, 2018



Sheryl Marie Brummer, 63 year old resident of Hillman died Tuesday, November 20 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 27 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 26 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Tuesday at the church.

Sheryl Marie Vogl was born on September 7, 1955 in New Ulm to Herman and Carol (Werkman) Vogl. She attended school in Little Falls and graduated with the class of 1972. She was united in marriage to Larry Brummer on August 19, 1989 in Little Falls. The couple made their home in Hillman. Sheryl worked the following jobs throughout her life: Lakes Head Ware, Wood Craft and Walmart in Little Falls for the past 16 years. She enjoyed her time spent on the family farm near Hillman. Sheryl and Larry recently renewed their vows of 25 years of marriage. She loved baking, sewing, canning, driving around looking for deer and her recent trips to the Black Hills and Yellowstone Park.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry of Hillman; children, Troy Dulude of Hillman, Mike Brummer of Zimmerman, Mark Brummer of Hillman, George (Jenny) Dulude of Hillman, Tom (Trish) Dulude of Little Falls; mother, Carol Werkman; grandchildren, Chelsie Otthoudt, Makayla Brummer, Brandon Brummer, Daniel Brummer, Edward Brummer, Isabelle Dulude, Kyla Dulude, Owen Dulude and Xavier Dulude; siblings, Jim (Carol) Vogl, Steve (Bernie) Vogl, Judy (Rich Lukasavitz) Aleshire, Jana (Chuck) Volbert and Shawn (Denise) Vogl and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father, Herman Vogl; father-in-law, Donald Werkman; nephew, Adam Bobick and her father and mother-in-law.