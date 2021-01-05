Sheriff: About 25-30 Calves Lost in Meeker County Fire

GROVE CITY -- Some livestock were lost when a shop on a dairy farm caught fire in Meeker County Monday.

The incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. in the 51000 block of 310th Street in Swede Grove Township, near Grove City.

Authorities say it's believed the fire likely started when a welder was in use.

The owner of the shop, 66-year-old Gregory Jans, was not hurt but the building and its contents were a total loss. Authorities say about 25-30 calves were also killed in the fire.