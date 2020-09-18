Sheriff’s Office Solves Case Of Stolen Street Signs

WILLMAR -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office has recovered over 35 public works street signs that have been stolen in recent weeks.

The signs are believed to have been taken during a several week period in northeastern Kandiyohi County.

The Sheriff says the investigation is ongoing but several juveniles and young adults will face theft and criminal damage to property charges.

They are also asking anyone who has information on the location of any other missing public works signs to call his office's tipline (320) 214-6700 extension 6718.