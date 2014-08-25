Sheriff’s Office: 4 Arrested In Fridley Stabbing

Police Lights David Lentz, Thinkstock loading...

FRIDLEY (AP) - Anoka County authorities have arrested four people in connection to a Minneapolis-area stabbing that left two 21-year-old men in critical condition.

Sheriff's Office Cmdr. Paul Sommer says two men were repeatedly stabbed after leaving a bar in Fridley on Saturday morning. He says Yani Singh of Columbia Heights has regained consciousness and Anthony McCollum of Hilltop remains in critical condition. Both were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the men agreed to give two women a ride to an apartment complex around 2 a.m. Saturday. Two other men attacked them before they were able to drive away.

Authorities found them both stabbed several times around 4:30 a.m.

Sommer says two 22-year-old women, one 25-year-old man and one 18-year-old man have been arrested. They haven't been formally charged.