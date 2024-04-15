Sheriff’s Deputies Wound Armed Man During Arrest Attempt
MONTROSE (WJON News) -- A man was shot and wounded Monday as Wright County Sheriff's deputies tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants.
Officers responded to the Dollar General store in Montrose at around 1:00 p.m. Once the man exited the store, deputies tried to arrest him but the man was uncooperative.
The sheriff's office says the man brandished a gun and continued to resist as he held the gun. Officers tried to subdue the suspect with less lethal measures but were unsuccessful.
Ultimately, one of the sheriff's deputies fired their gun and struck the man. He was taken into custody and given medical aid. The man, whose name hasn't been released, was taken by ambulance for treatment at a local hospital.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff