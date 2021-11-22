Sheriff: Stop Firing Warning Shots At Potential Prowlers

FOLEY -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents of the dangers of firing warning shots.

They say they recently responded to calls that included citizens firing warning shots because they believed someone was prowling around their property.

The Sheriff says this is incredibly unsafe and potentially illegal. In Minnesota, citizens may not use deadly force to protect property.

Under Minnesota law, it is legal to use deadly force only as a last resort and only in situations where someone is threatened with great bodily harm or death. Minnesota law also requires people to retreat from danger, if possible, prior to using deadly force.

The Sheriff says the safe and legal response to suspicious or illegal activity at your home or business is to call 911 and retreat to an area of safety.