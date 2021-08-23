Sheriff: St. Cloud Woman Flees Police in Ramsey County

ST. PAUL -- A woman from St. Cloud allegedly led police on a high-speed chase in St. Paul while an infant was in the car with her.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says it started at about 12:15 a.m. on Saturday when a deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle at a gas station. That gas station had been burglarized numerous times and was not open at that time.

As the deputy tried to speak to the woman driving the car she took off at a high rate of speed. Her vehicle eventually hit a retaining wall and rolled onto its passenger side.

Deputies found a nine-month-old child inside the car who had no visible injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says the suspect is 20-year-old Angelica Henry-Schmidt of St. Cloud.

She is facing a number of charges including criminal vehicular operation, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment, fleeing police, and an outstanding warrant in Wisconsin.

