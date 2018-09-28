Sheriff: St. Augusta Mini-Serv hit by Credit Card Skimmers

ST AUGUSTA -- Credit card skimmers were found earlier this week on pumps at the St. Augusta Mini-Serv according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday deputies responded to the Mini-Serv on a suspicious activity and fraud complaint. A service company had been at the gas station to inspect the pumps and found card skimmers on two of them.

The sheriff's office says it's unknown how long the skimmers had been on the two pumps.

Authorities say the skimmers may have been Bluetooth enabled, so the scammers could gather card information without removing them.

The sheriff's office says if you've used the St. Augusta Mini-Serv in the past few weeks, you should check your credit card statements for suspicious activity.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Stearns County Sheriff at 320-251-4240.