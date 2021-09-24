Sheriff: Osakis School Bomb Threat Came from Out of State

OSAKIS -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they believe a bomb threat that was sent to the Osakis public schools came from another state.

Just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday the school district contacted the police department about a bomb threat they receive via email.

The students and staff were evacuated and parents were called to pick up their kids.

A search of the building was conducted with no suspicious items found.

Get our free mobile app

Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators traced the email and followed leads and were able to determine that the email was sent from out of state.

No one was hurt during the incident.