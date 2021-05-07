Sheriff: One-Year-Old Boy Dies in House Fire

REMER -- A one-year-old boy has died in a house fire in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff says they were called to a home at about 1:45 Friday morning in Boy Lake Township in rural Remer on a report of a fire.

Deputies arrived and found a residential duplex engulfed in fire. Deputies began checking the residence, which was filled with smoke and fire. They were able to find one adult woman who was in a bedroom and quickly got her out safely.

The Longville Fire Department, Federal Dam Fire Department and Remer Fire Department arrived on the scene and began to extinguish the fire.

Authorities found a one-year-old boy inside the residence who had died.

The investigation indicates that a woman and three children were able to escape the fire prior to responders arriving.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the fire investigation continues with the assistance of the State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.

Get our free mobile app