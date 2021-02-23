Six-Year-Old Girl Killed in Snowmobile Accident

FEDERAL DAM -- A six-year-old girl was killed in a snowmobile accident in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Monday just after 3:00 p.m. at a home near the town of Federal Dam.

A 35-year-old woman and the six-year-old girl were riding a Ski-Doo snowmobile in the yard when it struck a stump, launching the machine down an embankment to Leech Lake and into a tree.

CPR and lifesaving efforts were being performed on the scene to the girl, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.The woman was treated on scene and transported by ambulance to a Bemidji hospital for further treatment.

This is the second deadly snowmobile accident in Cass County in the past week.

