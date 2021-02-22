Sheriff: 18-Year-Old Dies in Snowmobile Crash on Gull Lake

BRAINERD -- An 18-year-old man died in a snowmobile crash up in Cass County over the weekend. The Sheriff's Office says they were called just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday to Gull Lake in the area of Birch Island.

The driver of the snowmobile, an 18-year-old man from Mendota, had crashed along the shoreline. The victim's name has not been released.

CPR was initiated by a friend of the victim, and continued lifesaving efforts were made while he was being transported via helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Office says it was the fourth serious snowmobile crash reported in Cass County this month.

