Sheriff Looking for Driver Involved In Hit And Run

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help as they look for the driver involved in a hit and run. The incident happened last Thursday at about 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of 65th Street Northeast and 55th Avenue Northeast in Mayhew Lake Township -- between Sauk Rapids and Gilman.

Fifty-five-year-old Thomas Stang of Sartell was driving a pickup pulling a camper going east on 65th Street Northeast. He told deputies a car was going north on 55th Avenue Northeast failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the camper. Stang's truck and trailer rolled over. The car also left the road and went into the ditch.

As Stang and his passenger, 53-year-old Dawn Stang, were getting out of their vehicle the driver of the car was able to work the vehicle free from the ditch and took off.

The Stangs both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office is looking for a 1992 to 1994 blue or green 4 door Toyota Camry. It should have significant front driver's side damage. The driver is described as a white man who appeared to be under 40 years old.

Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff's Office (320) 968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers 800-255-1301.