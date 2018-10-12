Sheriff: Distraught Woman Flees Police in Stolen Squad Car

MONTICELLO -- A half-naked woman stole a Wright County deputy's squad car Friday morning which led to a police chase up Interstate 94.

The incident started around 7:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of 90th Street Northeast in Monticello Township.

Wright County deputies received a 911 call from a homeowner saying a half-naked woman was at her front door asking to use her phone. The caller said the woman appeared to be in physical and mental distress.

Shortly later, a second 911 call came in with a homeowner on the same block saying a half-naked woman was inside her home. Wright County Sheriff Joe Hagerty says the woman has been identified as 36-year-old Crystal Capko of Buffalo. When a deputy arrived at the scene they saw Capko standing outside of the residence. She then ran back inside the house and grabbed a knife.

The deputy tried to calm Capko down but police say she jumped through a window of the home and climbed into the deputy's squad car. Authorities say Capko sped away in the squad car, making her way up westbound I-94.

As she made her way into St. Cloud, Stearns County deputies deployed stop sticks near County Road 75, which brought an end to the chase. Deputies say Capko then got out of the squad car and tried to open the doors of several passing vehicles that were slowed down on the interstate.

Officers were able to arrest Capko before she got into another vehicle. A Minnesota State Patrol trooper and Capko were taken to St. Cloud Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Both were released.

Hagerty says Capko is facing the following charges: residential burglary, felony theft, fleeing in a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and two charges of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.