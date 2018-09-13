UPDATE: Suspect Who Shot Deputy With Arrow in Custody

SAUK CENTRE -- Authorities say the suspect who shot a Stearns County deputy with a crossbow is in custody.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a standoff in Sauk Centre just before 11:00 a.m. in the 7000 Block of 10th Street South.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says they are dealing with a suspect in a home who shot a crossbow at a deputy.

He was involved in an earlier incident with one of our deputies in which he fired an arrow at our deputy.

Gudmundson says the deputy was hit in the arm and taken to the hospital. He's believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

He was hit in the forearm. He's gone in to the Sauk Centre Hospital and he will be transferred to another hospital by ground ambulance.

Gudmundson says he believes it all started when the suspect was spotted driving erratically and hit a building.

According to the Sauk Centre Police, schools were in a soft lock down as a precaution, but the lock down has been lifted.

