Sheriff: Cooking Incident Causes House Fire Near Grove City

GROVE CITY -- A Meeker County home was destroyed in a fire Tuesday.

At around 3:15 p.m., fire crews responded to a house fire in the 53000 block of US Highway 12, just west of Grove City.

Crews arrived to find the home, owned by Dewaynn and April Rogers, fully engulfed.

The sheriff's office says April's two teenage kids were home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape unharmed.

Authorities say it's believed the fire started in the kitchen and appears to have been the result of cooking.