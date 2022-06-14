Sherburne, Wright Counties in Heat Advisory Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory Tuesday.
Sherburne and Wright counties are included in the advisory which runs from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Hot conditions are expected Tuesday with the mid to upper 90s for highs. Heat indices will range from 100 to 105.
A chance of severe storms Tuesday night in southern Minnesota. A better chance for severe weather exists Wednesday afternoon in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
After a brief cool-down midweek, the heat returns with a vengeance this weekend and early next week as a rare and intense heat wave arrives. Highs of 100 to 105 are likely across Minnesota with 95 to 100 across Wisconsin. Heat indices will be even hotter. Lows Saturday and Sunday night may remain in the 80s.