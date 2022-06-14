Sherburne, Wright Counties in Heat Advisory Tuesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory Tuesday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Sherburne and Wright counties are included in the advisory which runs from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Hot conditions are expected Tuesday with the mid to upper 90s for highs. Heat indices will range from 100 to 105.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

A chance of severe storms Tuesday night in southern Minnesota. A better chance for severe weather exists Wednesday afternoon in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Get our free mobile app

After a brief cool-down midweek, the heat returns with a vengeance this weekend and early next week as a rare and intense heat wave arrives. Highs of 100 to 105 are likely across Minnesota with 95 to 100 across Wisconsin. Heat indices will be even hotter. Lows Saturday and Sunday night may remain in the 80s.