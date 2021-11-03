Sherburne County to Distribute Broadband Project Grants

ELK RIVER -- Sherburne County is using some America Rescue Plan Act dollars to invest in broadband service for their residents and businesses.

The county is taking applications from service providers to share in a $1.5-million grant to expand broadband to unserved and underserved areas.

Eligible projects must be substantially completed on or before December 31st in 2024.

The effort is to bring reliable, affordable high-speed internet to more Sherburne County households and businesses.

The application can be found on Sherburne County's website and all applications are due on December 31st this year.

