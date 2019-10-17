Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office Accidentally Sends Out Evacuation Alert
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office inadvertently sent out an test emergency alert notification on Wednesday.
The alert, according to their Facebook page, was sent out to some people telling them to evacuate. The alert was concerning and prompted several people to reach out to the department inquiring if there was a real emergency.
The sheriff's office clarified via Facebook that it was just a test and there was no real emergency.
Download The AM 1240 WJON Mobile App