Sherburne County Seeks Input on Future Park Master Plan

PALMER TOWNSHIP -- Sherburne County is looking for public input on a future park along the shores of Big Elk Lake.

The 430-acre property north of Clear Lake is privately-owned, but the owners are working with Sherburne County to fulfill the wishes of the late owner who wanted it to become a public park.

The county has hired a consultant team to help develop a master plan which would determine what amenities the park should have and pave the way to apply for state funding to acquire the land.

You can provide input through the county's website after January 15th or you can sign up to walk onto the lake on January 30th to view the shoreline for ideas on park development and restoration.

A second round of community engagement will take place in the spring with the master planning process completed in June.