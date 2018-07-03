Sherburne County Parks Will Now be Tobacco Free

ELK RIVER -- The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners has voted unanimously to make their parks tobacco-free.

This means that Bridgeview Park Reserve (Big Lake Township), Grams Regional Park (Zimmerman), Island View Regional Park (Clear Lake) and Oak Savanna Park (Becker Township) are added to the list of tobacco-free parks in Minnesota.

The decision was made, in part, from guidance given by several governmental and private health organizations in the state.