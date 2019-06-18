Sherburne County Jail Hosting Job Open House

ELK RIVER -- Sherburne County is looking for qualified candidates to work in the county jail.

There will be a job recruiting open house Wednesday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Sherburne County Government Center Jury Assembly Room in Elk River. Enter through Door A. You'll have a chance to meet with staff members, learn about job training, wages, and benefits.

Candidates do not need a background in criminal justice but must meet certain requirements including passing a background check, drug test, psychological evaluation, and physical fitness test.