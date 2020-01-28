Sherburne County Jail Inmate Assaults Correctional Officer

ELK RIVER -- A longtime Sherburne County jail correctional officer is recovering from serious injuries after being assaulted by an inmate.

Sheriff Joel Brott says the attack happened Monday just after 11:30 a.m.

Brott says the 50-year-old unnamed correction officer was performing routine checks on jail cells when he was attacked by 24-year-old Hakeem Coles. Coles reportedly attacked the officer from behind, hitting him on the head. The officer fell to the ground and Coles struck him several more times on the head.

Other officers reported to the unit and detained Coles without further incident.

Coles, who hadn't had any prior contact with the officer, told officials he has a hatred for law enforcement and planned to assault the next officer he saw.

Coles was being held at the jail on federal first-degree aggravated robbery charges and could face federal charges for the assault.

The officer, an employee of 16 years, is expected to make a full recovery.